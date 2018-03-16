On March 7, at about 10:29 a.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at 2200 Colorado Blvd- an apartment complex – regarding a vehicle burglary in the parking structure. Officers met with the victim. The victim told officers she noticed that her car was rummaged through and was missing some personal items. As officers were talking to the victim, a witness advised officers that the suspect was now in another car with an alarm sounding. Officers located the car with the suspect still inside. The suspect was detained for an investigation. Officers located the car owners cars and determined the cars were locked and secured. The victims did not know the suspect and were desirous of prosecution. The suspect was in possession of stolen property taken from a car. Chester Tabenera, 25, homeless was arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property. Bail was set at $20,000.