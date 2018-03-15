On February 28, at about 10:31 a.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Yale Avenue and Santa Monica Blvd. regarding a male subject with his pants down exposing himself. Officers arrived and detained the subject nearby. Officers learned the reporting party/victim walked out of a medical building holding her child. The victim noticed a male subject with his pants down to his ankles. The subject turned towards the victim and exposed his genitals at the victim. The subject yelled at the victim causing the victim to walk away. The victim identified the subject and was desirous of prosecution. Ronald Allen Wierson, 68, homeless was issued a citation for indecent exposure. Bail was set at $10,000.