On March 3, at about 3:52 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at the 2000 block of Main Street regarding a subject in possession of an illegal weapon. Upon arrival, officers located the subject walking on the sidewalk. The subject was in possession of a knife in his front pant pocket. The subject was detained for an investigation. A search of the subject led to the recovery of two daggers concealed in his lower leg area. The suspect was taken into custody for possession of the daggers. A computer check revealed the subject was restricted from possessing any dangerous weapons due to his mental health. Robet R. Downie, 62, homeless, was arrested for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and possession of a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $20,000.