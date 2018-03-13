On February 28, at about 12:20 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service regarding several subjects trespassing on the freeway in the 1300 block of the I-10 Freeway. Several subjects were seen hoping a fence onto the freeway embankment. Upon arrival, officers saw as subject sitting on the embankment and drinking from a vodka bottle. A computer check revealed the subject was on probation for burglary with search conditions. The subject was intoxicated and unable to care for himself. A search of his backpack led to the recovery of a social security card and other personal documents belonging to another person. Hugh Vernon Patillo, 48, homeless was arrested for being drunk in public, pedestrian in the roadway and a probation violation. He was denied bail.