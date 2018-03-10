On March 3, at about 4:53 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Von’s Supermarket – 710 Broadway – regarding a subject swinging a bat at passersby. Upon arrival, officers detained the subject that was holding a bat when contacted. Officers determined a market security guard/victim was flagged down by several store patrons regarding the subject swinging a bat at people in the parking lot. The security guard walked outside and confronted the subject. The subject threatened to harm and “kill” the security guard and swung the bat at him. The security guard moved out of the way to avoid being struck. The security guard backed away and called 9-1-1. The suspect then began hitting a metal trash can nearby multiple times. The suspect was taken into custody. No victims were struck or injured. Mario David Perez, 25, from Santa Monica was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Threats. Bail was set at $50,000.