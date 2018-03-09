On March 2, at about 9:27 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Ingo Restaurant – 1213 Wilshire Blvd – regarding a subject creating a disturbance. A male subject was reportedly throwing bottles, punching at people and acting erratically. Upon arrival, officers detained the subject and detained him for an investigation. Officers determined the subject entered the restaurant and began to create a disturbance. He was yelling and screaming at patrons. Officers observed the subject to be under the influence of narcotics. The subject was taken into custody. A search of the subject led to the recovery of a debit card belonging to another person. Greg Scott Lopez, 42, from Hollywood, was issued a citation for public intoxication and misappropriation of Lost Property. Bail was set at $500.