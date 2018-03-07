On February 19, at about 7:11 p.m.

Officers responded to Parking Structure #3 to assist a Public Service Officer with a subject that was found loitering in the lot. The subject was being detained for loitering in the parking structure, a violation of the municipal code. The subject refused to provide officers with any form of identification or identifiable information. The subject was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail. Rodney Lee Gorden, 35, homeless was arrested for loitering in a parking structure. Bail was set at $500.