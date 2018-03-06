On February 22, 2018 at about 3:20 p.m.

Officers responded to a request from the Fire Department regarding a person acting erratically with an infant. Officers arrived and detained the subject for an investigation. Officers met with Fire Department Personnel and learned they were flagged down by several passersby about the subject walking through traffic with a stroller carrying an infant. The subject was weaving in and out a traffic nearly colliding with several vehicles. Offices noticed the subject was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. The subject was determined to be the father of the infant. The subject was taken into custody. The child was released to the custody of the mother. The infant was not injured. Maarten Borghans, 47, from Santa Monica was arrested for child neglect and public intoxication. Bail was set at $100,000.