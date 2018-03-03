On February 21, 2018 at 7:30 a.m.

Officers were conducting a periodic check at the 1600 block of the I-10 Freeway for any quality of life issues, located two subjects, male and female, sleeping in a sleeping bag on the embankment. Officers recognized both subjects from previous encounters. Both subjects had court ordered stay away orders from that area. The male subject had an order against him being in contact with the female subject due to previous assaultive behavior. Shane Ryan Ikenroth, 32, homeless was arrested for violation of Protective Order and a municipal code violation. Bail was set at $20,000. Kendra Renee Croad, 38, homeless, was arrested for warrants and a municipal code violation. Bail was set at $70,000.