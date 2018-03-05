On February 20, at about 6:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at the 3rd Street and Broadway regarding suspicious circumstances. The reporting party indicated she was the victim of a theft and located a subject that was in possession of her property. Officers arrived and detained the subject for an investigation. Offices learned the reporting party/victim was at the Apple Store and noticed a subject walk into the store carrying what she believed was her property. The victim confronted the subject and found other items – sunglasses, laptop case, make-up bag, and charger – that belonged to her. She told security and was able to retrieve her property. The victim reported the items stolen earlier that day. The suspect was taken into custody. Ronald Cecil Reynolds, 34, homeless was arrested for receiving stolen property and a parole violation. He was denied bail.