On February 21, at about 12:46 a.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at 2910 Nielson Way regarding two subjects trying to steal bicycles from a subterranean garage. The reporting party indicated he was monitoring the subjects via surveillance video. Officers arrived on scene, began to search the immediate area and subterranean parking lot for the suspects. As officers were walking towards an entry way to the subterranean lot, a subject was exiting the lot with a bicycle. The subject matched the suspect description provided by the reporting party. The subject was taken into custody. The reporting party, property security guard, was able to identify the suspect. A search of the suspect and his belongings led to the recovery of stolen property – cellular telephones, watches, wire cutters and bindle containing methamphetamine. Jerel Dewayne Richardson, 36, from Inglewood, was arrested for burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $50,000.