On February 14, at about 11:49 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at 17th Street and Colorado Blvd regarding a burglary in progress. The reporting party indicated several subjects were trying to break into a cargo storage container. Officers detained a subject riding a bicycle away from the area. A computer check of the subject revealed he had three outstanding warrants for his arrest. The subject was placed under arrest for the warrants. A search of his person and property led to the recovery of several burglary tools – bolt cutters, wrenches, wire strippers, flashlights. The subject was transported to SMPD Jail for booking. Marcus Lavon Bledsoe, 27, homeless, was arrested for possession of burglary tools and outstanding warrants. Bail was set at $102,500.