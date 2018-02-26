On February 14, at about 2:49 a.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at the Santa Monica Shores – 2700 Neilson Way – regarding a burglary that just occurred. The reporting party indicated that 3-4 suspects were seen breaking into the subterranean parking garage. One suspect was seen taking a bicycle. Officers and Security Staff reviewed the surveillance tape of the suspects and saw the suspects enter the garage and leave on bicycles. While reviewing the tape, officers were notified by staff, that the suspects had returned and were trying to make entry to the garage again. Officers saw the three subjects. One subject attempted to flee on a skateboard. Officers detained the subject at Nielson Way and Hill Street. The other two fled the location south. A search of the subject led to the recovery of methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia. One of the bicycles taken was recovered outside of the building. Nathanial Juan Prenters, 39, from Los Angeles was arrested for Burglary, possession of Methamphetamine, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and a probation violation. No bail was set.