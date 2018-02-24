On February 14, at about 7:35 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Marisol Restaurant – 401 Santa Monica Pier – regarding a subject that left the restaurant without paying for his food and was being followed by the restaurant’s manager. Officers met with the manager and detained the subject for an investigation. The manager told officers the subject ate at the restaurant and did not pay his $63.72 bill. The manager desired prosecution. Donald Eugene Richardson, 50, homeless, was arrested defrauding an Innkeeper. Bail was set at $500.