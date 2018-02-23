On February 15, at about 6:44 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at 7th Street and Santa Monica Blvd regarding a battery that just occurred. Officers met with victim and learned the victim was standing at the corner waiting to cross the street. A male subject holding two bottles of beer approached the victim and asked the victim to perform a sexual act. The victim refused and told the subject to back off. The subject threw beer at the victim. The victim walked away crossing the street. The subject was located in front of 801 Santa Monica Blvd. The victim was able to identify the subject and was desirous of prosecution. Michael Allen Hall, 42, from Cypress Park, was arrested for battery and drinking in public. Bail was set at $20,000.