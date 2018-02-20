On February 6, at about 11:36 a.m.

While patrolling the area of 1600 Ocean Avenue officers were flagged down regarding a possible fight or assault that just occurred. All three involved were detained for an investigation. Officers determined the victim, an employee at Sea Mist Bike Rentals – 1619 Ocean Front Walk – was working in the bike shop when the suspect entered. The suspect tried to take several tools to fix his skateboard. The victim told the suspect he could not take any tools. The suspect became irate and swung his skateboard at the victim’s head several times. The victim was able to avoid being struck. An uninvolved subject intervened and separated the subjects. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail for booking. Traveon Ray Dillard, 39, from Los Angeles was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation. He was denied bail.