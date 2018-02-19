On February 7, at about 4:27 p.m.

Officers responded to the Main Library – 601 Santa Monica Blvd – regarding a fight in progress involving library security officers. As officers arrived, the involved subject was being held down by security staff. Officers took the subject into custody. Officers determined the subject was in the library causing a disturbance and bothering library patrons. Security Officers told the subject he needed to leave. The subject continued to yell as he was escorted off of the property. The subject challenged security staff to a fight. While outside near the entrance, the subject urinated in the bushes. Security staff again approached the subject. The subject became more irate and slapped a security officer in the face. Security Officers detained the subject for police. Richard Anthony Owens, 46, homeless, was arrested for battery on a Security Officer. Bail was set at $20,000.