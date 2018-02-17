On February 7, at about 2:59 a.m.

While patrolling the area of 5th Street and Colorado Blvd, officers saw a subject walking across the street against a red light. Officers stopped the subject for the violation. Officers determined the subject was on active parole for criminal threats. The subject became argumentative with officers and attempted to walk away from them. Officers tried the stop the subject and a struggle ensued. The subject was eventually placed in handcuffs. A search of the subject led to the recovery of a narcotics smoking pipe. Gregory Lee Boylan, 61, from Los Angeles, was booked for resisting arrest, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and a parole violation. He was denied bail.