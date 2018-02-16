On February 8, at about 4:40 p.m.

While patrolling the Vons Parking Lot – 710 Broadway – officers observed a subject driving a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers recognized the subject from previous contacts and were not aware he owned a vehicle. The vehicle was occupied with three additional passengers. Officers conducted a traffic stop to determine the ownership of the car. Officers determined the driver admitted to taking the car without the owner’s permission from a parking lot in the City. The driver was placed under arrest. One of the passengers was found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest for battery. The passenger was taken into custody. Nicholas Lorenzo Murray, 24, homeless, was arrested for grand theft vehicle, possession of burglary tools and a suspended driver’s license. Bail was set at $35,000. Amanda Beverly Allen, 31, homeless, was issued a citation for outstanding Santa Monica warrant.