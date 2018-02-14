On February 1, at about 4:30 a.m

While conducting a periodic check in the 1500 block of 2nd Street, officers saw a subject lying down across the sidewalk in violation of a Santa Monica Municipal Code. Officers discovered the subject was asleep and woke her up. Officers identified the subject and a computer check revealed the subject had a “No bail” warrant for a parole violation. The subject was placed under arrest. A search of her belongings led to the recovery of a can of peppery spray. Takeisha Nakeia Holmes, 38, homeless, was arrested for being a felon in possession of pepper spray and a no bail warrant.