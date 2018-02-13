On February 3, at about 8:38 a.m.

While patrolling the area of 1500 2nd Street, officers saw two subjects loitering near a dumpster in the alley. Officers approached the subjects and engaged them in a conversation. Officers inquired with the subjects if they possessed any weapons or narcotics. One subject admitted to possessing a narcotics smoking pipe. The second subject admitted to possessing a knife in her waistband. Both subjects were placed under arrest for the violations. The subject with the knife was not compliant with officers and refused to go into the police car. After a struggle, the subject was forced into the car and transported to SMPD Jail for booking. Takisha Marie Billiot, 38, homeless, was arrested for resisting arrest and possession of a knife. Bail was set at $25,000. Jermaine Deamdre Newberry, homeless, 40 was arrested for possession of narcotics paraphernalia. Bail was set at $500.