On February 2, at about 10:50 p.m.

Officers responded to Denny’s -1560 Lincoln Blvd.- regarding a vandalism that just occurred. The reporting party indicated a suspect threw a skateboard through a window. Additionally, the restaurant manager and security guard gave chase of the suspect westbound on Colorado Blvd. Officers located the suspect at the 4th Street Metro Exposition Line Platform. Officers learned the subject entered the restaurant and sat at a booth. The subject ordered food, a hamburger, and was served. After the food was served, unprovoked the subject became enraged and began to yell and create a disturbance. The security guard approached the subject and asked him to leave. The subject continued to yell and exited the restaurant. While he was outside, he slammed his skateboard into a window pane causing the window to shatter. Lavell Dupree Barker, 26, from Bellflower, was arrested for vandalism over $400. Bail was set at $20,000.