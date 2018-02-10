On February 3, at about 12:04 a.m.

Officers responded to McDonands at 1540 2nd Street regarding two suspicious subjects at the restaurant. Officers arrived and spoke with the restaurant security guard. The security guard indicated he saw a subject in the restaurant sleeping at a table. The subject did not purchase any food. The guard woke the subject causing him to became enraged. The suspect got up and began yelling at customers. The suspect stood near the registers causing patrons to avoid placing orders. The suspect called the police for assistance. The establishment was desirous of prosecution for disturbing the business. Dante Tubbs, 37, from Los Angeles was issued a citation for interfering with a lawful business.