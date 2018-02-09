On February 4, at about 11:40 a.m.

An officer responded to a radio call for service at Virginia Avenue Park – 2200 Virginia Avenue – regarding lewd conduct, a male subject exposing himself in the park. The officer located a subject matching the description sitting on a park bench. The subject was no longer exposing himself but was in possession of a “Staples” shopping cart. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail for booking. Richard Christopher Kutscera, 53, from Los Angeles was issued a citation for unlawful possession of a shopping cart. Bail was set at $500.