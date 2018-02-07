On January 24, at about 2:07 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at the Nordstrom – 220 Broadway- regarding a shoplifting suspect in custody. Officers learned a male subject entered the store and was monitored by Loss Prevention Staff. The subject was carrying several bags as he selected merchandise – men’s fragrances from the sales floor. The subject placed them in a bag and exited the store without paying for the merchandise. The subject was detained by Loss Prevention Staff as he exited the store. Sadique Jhalon Compton, 25, was issued a citation for petty theft.