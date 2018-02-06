On January 19, at about 9:53 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at 1450 5th Street regarding a burglary. The reporting party indicated a male subject grabbed several boxes from the apartment complex and left the location. The suspect was located and detained in the 1500 block of 5th Street. Officers learned the suspect was seen rummaging through several boxes addressed to several residents of the complex. The suspect grabbed several boxes and fled the location. The suspect was identified by several witnesses. The suspect was in possession of several packages addressed to others. Adam Hugh Kinney, 35, homeless was arrested for burglary and receiving stolen property. Bail was set at $ 50,000.