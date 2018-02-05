18001011 – Assault – On January 23, 2018 at about 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a radio call for service at Vons Supermarket – 1311 Wilshire Blvd.- regarding a disturbance. The reporting party indicated a female subject assaulted the victim. The suspect was located on Euclid Avenue next to the store and detained her for an investigation. Officers learned the victim, a Vons’ supervisor, was alerted by several customers of a female subject standing outside of the store yelling at customers as they walked by. The victim walked outside the store and asked the suspect to leave the property. The suspect became upset and began yelling at the victim. The suspect picked up a skateboard and swung it at the victim. The victim backed away to avoid being hit as the suspect walked towards her. The victim was not struck. The suspect was taken into custody.

In custody: Herrera, Lisa (F/H DOB – 12/26/1971 – homeless. Booked for 241(a) PC – Assault. Bail $ 20,000.00

180008299 – Burglary – On January 19, 2018 at about 9:53 p.m. officers responded to a radio call for service at 1450 5th Street regarding a burglary. The reporting party indicated a male subject grabbed several boxes from the apartment complex and left the location. The suspect was located and detained in the 1500 block of 5th Street. Officers learned the suspect was seen rummaging through several boxes addressed to several residents of the complex. The suspect grabbed several boxes and fled the location. The suspect was identified by several witnesses. The suspect was in possession of several packages addressed to others. The suspect was taken into custody .

In custody: Kinney, Adam Hugh (M/W DOB – 03/04/1989 – homeless).. Booked for 459 PC – Burglary; and 496 PC – Receiving Stolen Property. Bail $ 50,000.00

180010375 – Shoplifting – On January 24, 2018 at about 2:07 p.m. officers responded to a radio call for service at the Nordstrom – 220 Broadway- regarding a shoplifting suspect in custody. Officers learned a male subject entered the store and was monitored by Loss Prevention Staff. The subject was carrying several bags as he selected merchandise – men’s fragrances from the sales floor. The subject placed them in a bag and exited the store without paying for the merchandise. The subject was detained by Loss Prevention Staff as he exited the store. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail for booking.

In custody: Compton, Sadique Jhalon (M/B DOB -02/29/1992 from ). Booked and later issued a citation for 459.5 PC – Petty Theft.