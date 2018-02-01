On January 22, 2018 at about 10:33 p.m. officers responded to a radio call for service at Johnny Rockets Restaurant – 1322 3rd Street Promenade – regarding a female subject yelling at employees. As officers arrived, they could hear the female subject yelling and detained her for an investigation. Officers determined the subject entered the restaurant and ordered some food to go. The subject received her food and left the restaurant. Several minutes later, the subject returned because she was unhappy with her food – no cheese on her hamburger. The subject became enraged and began to yell profanities at the employees. The subject was asked to leave. The suspect then slapped an employee that was nearby in the face and picked up a metal chair. The suspect held the chair over her head. Another employee intervened and took the chair away from the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody

In custody: Wilson, Miko Tonia (F/B DOB – 06/10/1977 from Los Angeles). Booked for 243(a) PC _ Battery; and 1203.2(a) PC – Probation Violation. Bail $ 20,000.00