On January 15, at about 12:35 p.m.

Officers responded to radio call for service at Pier 1 Imports- 3000 Wilshire Blvd regarding a theft in progress. A store employee had locked the doors with suspect still inside. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. Officers determined the suspect entered the store carrying a large duffle bag. A store employee monitored the subject as he selected merchandise – area rug – from the sales floor and put it in his duffle bag. The suspect walked towards the front door without paying for the merchandise. The store employee confronted the suspect. The employee locked the door and told the suspect she was calling the police. The suspect then spat at the employee striking her leg and shoes. Puff Mar Pataki, 24, from Los Angeles was arrested for battery. Bail was set at $20,000.