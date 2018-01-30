On January 18, at about 8:53 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to the Youth Hostel at 1436 2nd Street regarding a radio call of subject trespassing on the property. Officers located the subject sitting on a bench in front of the entrance of the location. The subject consented to a search of his person and belongings. Officers located an Oklahoma identification belonging to another person. The subject stated he found the identification. The subject was placed under arrest for possessing the identification. Isaac Michael Camman, 21, homeless was issued a citation for misappropriation of lost property.