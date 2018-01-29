On January 16, at about 2 p.m.

An officer responded to a radio call for service in the area of 600 Marine Street regarding a suspicious subject prowling around a property. The reporting party stated at about 1:00 p.m. she was in her residence with a friend when her front door was open by an unknown male suspect. The suspect took a step into the residence. The victim confronted the suspect and told him to leave. The suspect fled the residence and exited the apartment complex. Officers detained a possible suspect in the 800 block of Navy Court. The victim and witness positively identified the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody. A computer check revealed the suspect had an outstanding “No Bail” warrant out of Orange County. Mark Douglas Cooper, 28, from Huntington Beach, was arrested for burglary, prowling and a no bail warrant.