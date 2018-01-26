On January 18, at about 5:08 p.m.

Officers responded to the area of Ocean Avenue and Colorado Avenue regarding a fight in progress involving two male subjects. As officers arrived, the subjects were separated and walking away. Several witnesses pointed towards a subject walking away northbound on Ocean Avenue. Officers detained the subject. The subject displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. As the officer began to talk to several witnesses to determine what occurred, the suspect stood up and fled from the officer. The officer gave chase and was able to take the suspect into custody a short distance away. Officers learned the suspect approached several people at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Colorado Blvd. The subject began yelling at them for unknown reasons and began to hit a male victim. The male victim was not injured and not desirous of prosecution. The suspect was placed under arrest for fleeing from officers and drunk in public. Mark Ahvakana, 48, homeless, was arrested for being drunk in public and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $10,000.