On January 18 at about 11:27 p.m.

While patrolling the area of 20th Street and Olympic Blvd., officers observed a subject riding his bicycle on the sidewalk with no front headlight in violation of a Santa Monica Municipal Code and Vehicle Code Violation. Officers stopped the subject to issue him a citation. A computer check revealed the subject had an outstanding Santa Monica warrant. The subject was placed under arrest. A search of the subject led to the recovery of a narcotics smoking pipe. Kendel Raymond Reed, 29, from Los Angeles was arrested for possession of narcotics paraphernalia, riding a bicycle on a sidewalk and no headlight during darkness. Bail was set at $900.