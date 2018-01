On January 12, at about 6:29 a.m.

While conducting a periodic check of the 1400 block of Palisade Park, officers saw a subject smoking in the park in violation of a Santa Monica Municipal Code. A computer check was conducted and revealed the subject was an “Armed and Dangerous” Parolee at Large with violent tendencies. The subject was on parole for robbery. He was arrested without incident. Steven James Revell, 36, homeless, was arrested for a parole violation. No bail was set.