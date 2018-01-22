On January 11, at about 1:17 p.m.

While patrolling the area of 100 Colorado Blvd., officers saw a bicyclist riding his bicycle on the sidewalk in violation of a municipal code. A computer check revealed the subject to be on formal probation for narcotics violation with search conditions. The subject admitted to possessing methamphetamine. A search of his person and property led to the recovery of methamphetamine and a methamphetamine smoking pipe. The suspect was taken into custody. Sean Park, 31, from Pasadena, was issued a citation for possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.