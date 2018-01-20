On January 11, at about 8:29 p.m.

While patrolling parking Structure #4 -1321 2nd Street – a community service officer (CSO) saw two subjects loitering in the structure. As the CSO monitored the subjects, one subject fled while the other stayed behind. The CSO requested a police officer to assist. Officers responded to assist the CSO. The subject was unable to produce identification. The subject was placed under arrest for loitering in the structure. A search of the subject led to the recovery of a flashlight concealed in his waistband, a “slimjim” in his backpack and a methamphetamine smoking pipe. Jospeh Michael Mais 53, from Rosemead, was arrested for Loitering in a City parking structure, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools. Bail was set at $500.