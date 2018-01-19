On January 12, at about 4:26 p.m.

While patrolling the area of 1400 block of 4th Street, officers saw a subject riding his bicycle on the sidewalk in violation of a municipal code. Officers performed an enforcement stop on the subject. Officers learned the subject was on active probation with search conditions for grand theft. A probation search was conducted on his person. Officers discovered two knives including one switchblade knife, methamphetamine, a methamphetamine smoking pipe, a credit card and identification belonging to another person, were all found on his person.

Paul Robert Jaeger, 36, from Santa Monica was arrested possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, possession of a switchblade knife, misappropriation of lost property and riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. Bail was set at $1,000.