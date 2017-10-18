On October 7, at about 8:01 a.m.

While patrolling the 500 block of Broadway, an officer saw a bicyclist riding on the sidewalk in violation of a Santa Monica Municipal Code.

The officer stopped the bicyclist in the 1300 block of 6th Street.

The officer asked the subject if he had any weapons on him. The subject said he did not and lifted his shirt.

The officer could see two objects in his waistband.

The objects were a torch lighter and an air pump.

Also recovered were pliers. Recovered from the subject’s backpack were bolt cutters, pliers, screwdrivers and other items.

The subject could not explain why he was in possession of the items.

The subject was placed under arrest. Alex Delfo Medrano, 40 was arrested for Possession of Burglary Tools. Bail was set at $500.