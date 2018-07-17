crime-watch

On July 4, 2018 about 5:15 p.m.

While patrolling the area 2nd Street and Broadway, an officer saw what appeared to be a fight with several people gathering around. The officer exited his vehicle and was informed by several people that a male subject was acting erratically and threatening passersby. The subject was detained for an investigation. Officers determined the subject was yelling at several people for unknown reasons and threw a drink at a victim. The victim was desirous of prosecution. The subject was taken into custody.

Robert Carl Kraftschick, 34, was booked assault. Bail was set at $20,000.