crime-watch

On July 3, at about 10:35 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service in the area of Ocean Avenue and Colorado Avenue regarding a fight. Upon arrival, officers saw two male subjects in a fight. Officers separated both subjects. Officers determined the victim was walking on Ocean Avenue near Colorado when unprovoked the suspect struck the victim in the face with an electric scooter causing the victim to fall to the ground. As the victim attempted to get up, the suspect kicked him in the body and punched him in the face. The victim was able to pull the suspect down to the ground as police arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim was desirous of prosecution. The suspect was taken into custody. Matthew Caleb Fairchild, 33 from Los Angeles was arrested for being drunk in public and assault with a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $30,000.