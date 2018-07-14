crime-watch

On July 3, at about 3:27 p.m.

Officers responded to assist a resident at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Pico Blvd. As officers were talking with the reporting party, a female, unrelated to the call, walked up to an officer and unprovoked punched the officer in the shoulder several times. The officers pushed the female away. The female then slapped the officer in the face. Officers took the suspect into custody. The officer was not injured. Hannah Kim, 41, from Santa Monica, was issued a citation for assaulting a police officer.