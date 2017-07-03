Countywide

The half-cent sales tax increase approved by Los Angeles County voters in November 2016 – Measure M – went into effect on July 1. The increase will apply to every city and unincorporated area of Los Angeles County, bringing the countywide sales and use tax rate to 9.25 percent.

“The sales tax increase enacted by the passage of Measure M, the Los Angeles County Traffic Improvement Plan, proposes to improve freeway traffic flow and safety, repair streets and sidewalks, synchronize traffic signals, earthquake-retrofit bridges, expand public transit systems, create jobs, and keep fares affordable for seniors, students, and the disabled,” said Board of Equalization Member Jerome Horton.

Fifteen cities within Los Angeles County have special district taxes. The chart below lists the new tax rates for the cities of Avalon, Commerce, Compton, Culver City, Downey, El Monte, Inglewood, La Mirada, Long Beach, Lynwood, Pico Rivera, San Fernando, Santa Monica, South El Monte, and South Gate.

County/City with Old/New Tax Rates as of July 1, 2017

Los Angeles County (the 9.25 percent tax rate applies to all unincorporated areas and cities that do not have district taxes), 8.75% / 9.25%

City of Avalon, 9.25% / 9.75%

City of Commerce, 9.25% / 9.75%

City of Compton, 9.75% / 10.25%

City of Culver City, 9.25% / 9.75%

City of Downey, 9.25% / 9.75%

City of El Monte, 9.25% / 9.75%

City of Inglewood, 9.25% / 9.75%

City of La Mirada, 9.75% / 10.25%

City of Long Beach, 9.75% / 10.25%

City of Lynwood, 9.75% / 10.25%

City of Pico Rivera, 9.75% / 10.25%

City of San Fernando, 9.25% / 9.75%

City of Santa Monica, 9.75% / 10.25%

City of South El Monte, 9.25% / 9.75%

City of South Gate, 9.75% / 10.25%

To find the correct tax rate for your area or business location, visit the Board of Equalization website and click the Find a sales tax rate by address button, or visit the California City & County Sales and Use Tax Rates page. You can also call the Customer Service Center at 1-800-400-7115 (TTY:711). Customer service representatives are available to assist weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Pacific time), except state holidays.