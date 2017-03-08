Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On February 20, at about 4:23 p.m.

Officers responded to Bloomingdales-315 Colorado Blvd regarding a subject being detained for attempting to use counterfeit currency. Officers arrived and met with Loss Prevention. Officers determined the suspect attempted to purchase several items, jacket and jeans, valued at $560 with cash. The sales associate noticed the currency appeared to be counterfeit and notified Loss Prevention. A Loss Prevention Agent responded and also determined that the bills were counterfeit. Loss Prevention recovered the counterfeit bills and detained the suspect for Police arrival. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Naiyra Yousefi, 21, from Tujunga, was arrested for forgery. Bail was set at $5,000.