On May 2, at about 12:34 p.m. while patrolling the 1600 block Ocean Avenue

Officers saw a vehicle with several vehicle code violations – no front license plate and tinted front windows. Officers performed a traffic stop on the car and discovered the driver was driving on a suspended license. Also in the car were two female passengers but none of the subjects possessed a valid driver’s license. Officers asked the three subjects to exit the vehicle to impound it. As the subjects were exiting the vehicle, one of the female passengers admitted to having methamphetamine on her. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a .45 caliber handgun concealed in a hidden compartment of the center console, later determined to be stolen. The driver and one of the female passengers were taken into custody without incident.

Ruben Alvarez, 21, from North Hills, was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a firearm in public as a gang member, possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. Bail was set at $50,000.

Brenda Castaneda, 34, from Canoga Park, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. Bail was set at $1,000.