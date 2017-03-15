Citywide-

The Probation Department of Los Angeles County will present their fourth annual resource fair on Wednesday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Monica Courthouse, 1725 Main Street.

Activities are open to the community and at-risk individuals for information, resources and referral services intended to provide a one-stop opportunity to further their knowledge and obtain referrals for needed services. Their goal is to enrich attendee’s lives with these services and resources.

Services and resources include: Physical and Mental Health Information and Services, Legal Assistance, Victim’s Rights Information & Services, Educational Information & Opportunities, Childcare Information, Sober Living Information & Support, and so much more. The many representatives will be available to answer questions and provide invaluable information and support to all.

Additionally, a newly developed program called, “P.A.C.E. Project” will be further revealed. The acronym stands for: Probation and Community Exchange. The program hopes to bridge the gap during the months between community resource fairs and providing opportunities with representatives from various organizations. PACE is built on four pillars of support:

Information Dissemination Teaching and Counseling Mentoring and Coaching Referrals for Services

— Submitted by Therese U. Hernandez-Cano