City representatives in conjunction with the Malibu Homelessness Strategic Plan Community Advisory Group will present the City’s draft Strategic Plan on Homelessness for community review on Thursday, May 24 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

The Strategic Plan is designed to improve the effective use of existing resources, align our local efforts with those of the Los Angeles County region and balance the need to protect public safety while addressing the humanitarian and long-term needs of homeless individuals.

“I am incredibly proud of the progress Malibu has already made in taking on this extremely complex and heartbreaking issue,” said Mayor Rick Mullen. “But we have only just begun, and the Strategic Plan is the launching pad of our long-term coordinated efforts to achieve real and lasting change.”

The Advisory Group worked with a consultant to draft the Strategic Plan, which is the result of a community survey, targeted questionnaires and three half-day strategic planning workshops. The Advisory Group included representatives from the City, Malibu residents, the Sheriff’s Department, the faith community, CART (Community Action Resource Team), the People Concern, the Malibu Homeless Outreach Team, S.O.S. (Standing on Stone), the business community, California State Parks, the County of Los Angeles Public Library, St. Joseph’s Center (Malibu’s Coordinated Entry System partner), and the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness.

The City’s effort was funded by a grant of $50,000 through the County of Los Angeles Measure H to develop a Strategic Plan to address Homelessness. The draft Strategic Plan is expected to be presented to the City Council for adoption in late June.

The City recently created a dedicated web page at https://www.malibucity.org/homelessness to provide information and resources about homelessness in Malibu, information about the Homelessness Strategic Plan, links to staff reports, information on public safety questions, contact information for organizations that work on homeless outreach and services, ways to get involved and upcoming events.

For more information, call Public Safety Manager Susan Dueñas at (310) 456-2489 ext. 313 or email SDuenas@MalibuCity.org.

Submitted by Matt Myerhoff, Malibu Media Information Officer