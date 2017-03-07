Mid City

Santa Monica Mid City Neighbors Annual Membership Meeting & Raffle

This year’s Annual Mid City Neighbors Meeting will include a community raffle to help fund public art projects.

You have seen the murals on Lincoln Blvd and in Pico Neighborhood, where once so many dreary blank walls stood. BeautifyEarth.org and the community will bring color, vibrancy and art to the Mid City neighborhood. In January, the City Council granted SMMCN money for five murals, and the organization is asking residents and businesses to help raise the $3,000 matching funds.

There will be a raffle with prizes from local vendors. Winners will be called throughout the Annual Meeting, & need not be present to win. Raffle Tickets: $5 each or 5 for $20 or 25 for $100.

In addition to the raffle drawing, there will be several guest speakers at the Annual meeting. Speakers include Mayor Ted Winterer, Mayor Pro Tem Gleam Davis, Chief Resilience Officer Lindsay M. Baker, SMPD Resource Officer Rick Verbeck and BeautifyEarth.org founder, Evan Meyer. There will also be a lunch buffet, Girl Scout Cookie sale and an election for new board members.

The meeting is open to the public but voting is restricted to registered, current members.

For more information, contact santamonicamidcityneighbors@gmail.com or visit www.midcityneighbors.org

Annual Membership Meeting, Saturday March 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., doors open at 10:30 a.m.

The Edye/Broad Stage at 11th & Santa Monica Blvd.

Submitted by Stacy Dalgleish, SMMCN President

Citywide

Santa Monica High School students go to the U.N

Juniors, Larissa Lim and Chloe Gottlieb, are about to embark on an adventure and make their mark on the world. As delegates to the United Nations in New York, they will be participating in the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW61), March 11-17. They will be joining several thousand adult representatives from non-profit organizations across the globe.

Larissa and Chloe are two of the 41 student representatives, chosen from 600 high school and collegiate chapters nationwide to represent Girls Learn International (GLI) at this week-long event. GLI is a nonprofit organization that supports the empowerment of U.S. students to create solutions that address the obstacles facing girls and women around the world. GLI believes the voices of young people should be heard at the United Nations. As co-presidents of their Samohi chapter, Larissa and Chloe, are already using their voices to be heard and exercising their civic duties as citizens of Santa Monica, the U.S. and now the world.

The students will have an opportunity to hear and learn from many points of view, listen and participate in official sessions and learn to advocate for the rights of girls and women all over the world. At a time when the civil liberties of this country are challenged and unimaginable suffering exists for women and girls elsewhere around the globe, these local students will be learning to affect change.

Submitted by Laura Lim

The Pier

Pacific Park hiring for new employees for spring and summer positions

Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier is hiring for new employees for Spring and Summer positions during its annual Job Fair on Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Seaside Pavilion, which is located at the west end of Pacific Park next to Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

Pacific Park looks for fun, outgoing, energetic team members to work in areas that include rides, games, retail and security, among others.

Potential employees can visit Pacific Park to submit an application in person or apply online at http://www.pacpark.com/jobfair. Pacific Park is an equal opportunity employer.

“Spring and summer are now upon us and we are gearing up for a new season of fun while making lifetime memories for our guests,” says Jeff Klocke, Vice President and General Manager at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. “Pacific Park encourages individuals to join our winning team and gain valuable skills and training.”

Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, LA’s only admission free amusement park, offers 12 amusement rides, 14 midway games, an oceanfront food plaza and retail shops. In addition to the Pacific Wheel, the world’s only solar-powered Ferris wheel, Pacific Park’s signature rides include The West Coaster, a steel roller coaster that races 55 feet above the Santa Monica Bay; and Inkie’s Air Lift Balloon Ride, the high-flying, family-sharing kids’ ride.

Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier is located at 380 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA 90401. For additional information and hours of operation, call (310) 260-8744 or visit www.pacpark.com.