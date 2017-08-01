Downtown

Santa Monica Public Library presents Seed Bomb Insanity

Adults and kids alike, get your hands dirty at the library building seed bombs on, Thursday, August 3 at 3 p.m. at the Main Library in the Central Courtyard, 601 Santa Monica Blvd. Help build a better world by creating pods of seeds and soil to launch into those hard-to-reach areas of your garden. In February, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service added Bombus affinis, the rusty patched bumble bee, to the endangered species list. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, a third of food around the world would disappear without honeybees. The Santa Monica Public Library invites you to help build a better world by creating seed bombs with native flower seeds as part of the Adult Summer Reading program series. Watch them grow, bloom, and make people smile! Materials will be provided.

This program is free and all ages are welcome. Space is limited and on a first-arrival basis. For more information, visit smpl.org or contact the Santa Monica Public Library at (310) 458-8600. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair-accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration prior to the event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus routes 1, R10 and 18. The Expo Line and other bus routes stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.