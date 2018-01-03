Citywide

APA Los Angeles Announces Call for Entries for the seventh annual OFF THE CLOCK

The Los Angeles chapter of APA (American Photographic Artists) has announced its call for entries for the 2018 OFF THE CLOCK Curated Personal Photography Exhibition. Photographers are encouraged to show their most powerful, personal work — photographs that they create when not constrained by assignment parameters. Different from a contest, OFF THE CLOCK is curated by a respected member of the fine art community. The guest curator for this year’s OFF THE CLOCK is Laurie Kratochvil. Laurie Kratochvil is a photography consultant on visual projects that include magazines, books, and film as well as a photography collection archivist and appraiser. She has curated exhibitions for Rolling Stone, MOPA, and TheRock Portraits, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to name a few. Ms. Kratochvil will select her top one hundred images from those submitted. The resulting exhibition gallery opening night is on April 21 at the Santa Monica Art Studios. Each selected photographer will also receive a bound catalog with the entire exhibition.

Once the OFF THE CLOCK selects have been made, the fun begins with their work gaining unprecedented exposure among the leading advertising, publishing and graphics firms in the country. The images will be shown in rotating exhibitions among multiple leading Southern California advertising agencies throughout the summer of 2018. Agencies include Ignited, Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles, David & Goliath, and RPA. To further expose their work to the industry, APA Los Angeles will display the complete exhibition on our website for a full year.

Call for Entries opened January 1 and Entry Deadline is February 9. There will be no extensions. OFF THE CLOCK is open to both APA members and non-members. APA Members $20 per submission and Non-Members $40 per submission.

The APA LOS ANGELES website is http://la.apanational.org.

Submitted by Desirae Lantry, Executive Director, APA Los Angeles

Downtown

Bullet Journaling at Santa Monica Public Library

Santa Monica Public Library presents Bullet Journaling on Monday, January 8, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Main Library’s Multipurpose Room, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Bring organization and creativity into your life with bullet journaling. A Bullet Journal is an amazing productivity tool that can accommodate a wide variety of planning schemes. It can be your to-do list, your planner, your sketchbook and your diary, all-in-one. We’ll guide you in the process, you’ll customize your journal into whatever works best for you. All materials will be provided. Limited quantities available. Just bring your creativity.

This program is free and open to all ages. Space is limited and on a first arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 one week prior to event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus lines 1, R10, and 18. The Expo Line and other bus routes stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.

Submitted by Jen Ullrich, Public Services Librarian