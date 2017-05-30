Citywide

California Lawyers for the Arts (CLA) presented its 10th Annual Artistic License Awards (ALA) this past Sunday evening, at the Willian Turner Gallery in Santa Monica. Congressman Ted Lieu, Actress Annette Bening, Self Help Graphics & Art, and E. Randol Schoenberg were presented with Artistic License Awards.

Alma Robinson, Executive Director of CLA, describes award recipients as “leaders whose acts of generosity and examples of innovation have inspired so many others to stretch beyond their ‘comfort zones’ and take on the challenges of our times. Each of our four honorees have stretched to make a significant contribution to the culture of California.”

Congressman Ted Lieu, who represents California’s 33rd Congressional District, has been a strong advocate for the arts since he served in the California legislature. As a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus, he has advocated for increased funding for the National Endowment for the Arts as a way to bolster the US economy and serve our nation’s veterans. He has also advocated for increased funding for arts education in federal prisons as a cost-efficient way to rehabilitate prisoners. An attorney, Rep. Lieu was formerly a litigator with the law firm of Munger, Tolles & Olson.

As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Lieu is a stalwart advocate for policies that protect and expand copyright protections; creative rights and fair pay for the creative community. Recent legislative action on these fronts include Rep. Lieu’s co-sponsorship of the AMP Act (royalties for music producers, sound engineers and mixers), The Songwriter Equity Act, the Fair Play Fair Pay Act, as well as efforts to modernize the U.S. Copyright Office.

Actress Annette Bening, a former member of the California Arts Council, has provided extraordinary leadership to restore arts education in our public schools. The lens on Chicano and Latino artists has been magnified since 1973 by Self Help Graphics & Art. Attorney E. Randol Schoenberg, a strong supporter of the arts community, has dedicated his life’s work to the successful recovery of artwork stolen by the Nazi regime during the Holocaust. Schoenberg was portrayed by Ryan Reynolds in the 2015 film Woman in Gold, which depicted the case of Maria Altmann against the government of Austria.

The Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce will host an evening of fine Italian cuisine, awards, and a showcase of local businesses at its 92nd annual Installation Dinner at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows on June 14 at 5:30 p.m.

The event themed “Join us at the Table,” will feature extended networking time for local businesses and entrepreneurs, as well as a silent auction featuring items from dozens of local businesses. The event will also signal the installation of the new 2017 – 2018 Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce Board, led by the incoming Board Chair West Hooker-Poletti, the owner of Locanda del Lago and Caffé Bellagio.

Hooker-Poletti said, “I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to represent the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce as board chair, and am committed to this organization which supports our more than 1,200 members and our local community.”

Hooker-Poletti previously served as chair of the Santa Monica Convention and Visitors Bureau, chair of the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce West, and is currently on the board of the Italian Cultural Heritage Foundation and on the board of Com.It.Es.

The chamber’s event will honor exceptional individuals and businesses for their contributions to the chamber, the community, and help in making Santa Monica a great place to do business. Julia Ladd, assistant vice president, property management at Santa Monica Place/Macerich, and former Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce board chair from 2014-2016, will be honored with the Roy E. Naylor Lifetime Achievement Award. Santa Monica law firm Harding, Larmore, Kutcher and Kozal, LLC, will be presented with the Bob Gabriel Community Service Business Award.

The event’s lead sponsors are Kaiser Permanente, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Worthe Real Estate Group, SP Plus, Downtown Santa Monica, UCLA Health, SM Travel & Tourism, Santa Monica Place. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

For tickets to the event and more information, visit www.smchamber.com/installationdinner or email events@smchamber.com.

The Santa Monica College Music Department will present a performance by the SMC Piano Ensemble. The concert will be held Thursday, June 1, at 7:30 p.m. in The Edye at the SMC Performing Arts Center (Santa Monica Boulevard at 11th Street, Santa Monica).

Under the direction of SMC music instructor Dr. JungEun Kim, advanced SMC piano students will demonstrate the uniqueness and diversity of four-hand piano and piano duo repertoire. The concert is guaranteed to be more than twice as much fun as a solo piano performance.

Tickets are $10. Free parking on premises. Seating is strictly on a first-arrival basis. For tickets and information, please go to www.smc.edu/eventsinfo or call (310) 434-3005 or (310) 434-4323.

Alzheimer’s Greater Los Angeles will host their fifth Annual Memories in the Making

(MiM) exhibition and auction on Thursday, June 15, at Building Bridges Art Exchange (Bergamot Station Arts Center, 2525 Michigan Ave, Unit F2). This unique fine arts program offers creative and non-verbal communication through art, enhancing connections with families, professional caregivers, and others.

The MiM program is a gallery exhibition and auction showcasing the amazing artwork created by artists of contracted MiM sites. It is one of their unique arts 4ALZ programs that helps provide insight into the thoughts and memories that participants are often challenged in communicating.

“Alzheimer’s Greater Los Angeles is dedicated to meeting the needs of men and women affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” says Brianne Ellsworth, Memories in the Making Manager. “While social isolation may be common for those living with the disease, their family, and/or their caregivers, the MiM program provides a sense of self-expression and belonging in a family-oriented environment.”

MiM is made possible due to the generosity of Susan Disney Lord, Abigail Disney, Tim Disney, and Roy P. Disney in loving memory of their mother who was an artist, Patricia Disney. The art exhibition will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. The one-day exhibition will be free of charge and reservations are encouraged.

Please RSVP by contacting Dawn Davis at (323) 930-6280. For more information about the event and the Memories in the Making program, visit www.alzgla.org/events.

